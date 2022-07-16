Skip to main content
MLB Futures Game: How to Watch Today's Broadcast

This is literally the future of baseball.

All-Star week is in Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium is ready to host its first event: the MLB Futures Game. This exhibition game features some of the minor league’s youngest and brightest upcoming stars. 

If you’re interested in watching the Futures Game live tonight, aside from being at the game, there’s only one place where you can. MLB gave Peacock TV exclusive broadcasting rights but a replay will be aired on MLB Network tomorrow.

The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. local time in Los Angeles. The broadcast will feature Scott Braun with the play-by-play. He will be joined by Jim Callis, A.J. Andrews, and former MLB player Yonder Alonso. This is literally the future of baseball so it might be worth checking out.

Earlier today, Dodgers left-handed starting pitcher, Tyler Anderson, was added to the National League roster. He joins fellow starters Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw, along with position players Trea Turner and Mookie Betts for the 92nd Midsummer Classic.

Unfortunately, Justin Turner did not make the All-Star Game this year, but there is plenty to like about where the Dodgers’ third baseman is headed as his batting avgerage continues to climb. He’s a big part of the reason why that lineup has been so hot. 

Dodgers Trade Deadline Priorities: Trade for Starting Pitcher Luis Castillo or Bullpen, Bat? 

