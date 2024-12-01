MLB Insider Predicts Where Dodgers Free Agent Teoscar Hernández Will End Up
The Los Angeles Dodgers may have already made a blockbuster deal this winter with the signing of Blake Snell, but there are several free agents still available that helped the franchise win its eighth World Series title. The Dodgers have yet to reveal whether those key players will return for 2025.
One of those free agents is outfielder Teoscar Hernández. In his first season with the Dodgers, Hernández was an All-Star, became the first Dodger ever to win the Home Run Derby, and he hit a career-high 33 home runs. Hernandez's final accolade of 2024 was, of course, the greatest — a World Series ring.
In an interview with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, MLB insider Bob Nightengale predicted which team Hernández will sign with this winter.
“Yeah, they’re probably letting him look around and say, 'Okay, if someone blows us away, fine,'" Nightengale said. "Usually, the Dodgers set a mark and say, ‘Okay, if you’re willing to sign for this, we’ll do it. Otherwise, we’ll turn our attention somewhere else.’ I think Teoscar Hernández comes back.
"He loved playing with the Dodgers, and you saw during the postseason, during the parade, everybody raved about what a great teammate he was. So, I think Teoscar Hernández is back, and then you kind of fill in from there. But, you know, if Teoscar Hernández decides not to come back, they’ll grab someone else. There’s certainly enough outfielders out there. They do have some depth with the returning guys they have.”
Hernandez's emotional speech at Dodger Stadium during the World Series parade made it abundantly clear that the outfielder was grateful for the opportunity the Dodgers gave him when he signed a one-year contract for the 2024 season.
“You guys made this dream come true. Thank you for making me a World Champion,” Hernández said through tears. “That’s how much I care, how much I appreciate everything that this organization, these fans have given to me. When I show that kind of emotion, that’s when I truly feel it. I’ve been blessed to be here.”
Earlier this season, Hernández also said that returning to the Dodgers was his top priority this winter.
“My hopes are really high,” Hernández said of re-signing. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back.”
In the coming weeks, it'll likely become clear whether Hernández will return to the Dodgers for the 2025 season.