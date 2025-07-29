MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Dodgers' Pursuit of Relievers at Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to pursue relievers at the MLB trade deadline, an area of weakness for the team.
The Dodgers made several signings over the winter to bolster their bullpen, though injuries have plagued the pitching staff, decimating the depth on the roster.
With the end of July approaching shortly, the front office is reportedly looking for bullpen help.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that the greater MLB world would be shocked if the Dodgers don't make a splash for a relief pitcher.
"The biggest surprise at the trade deadline would be if the Dodgers don’t come up with another closer. They have checked in with virtually every team for bullpen help," Nightengale wrote in his story.
After injuries to starters Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, and Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles has used their bullpen the most in the league, with 463 of the team's innings this season going to relief pitchers.
The Dodgers also sit 24th in terms of ERA from relief pitchers, according to FanGraphs, with a 4.69 ERA.
In terms of bullpen injuries, Tanner Scott, Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, and Brusdar Graterol are all still on the mend.
The Dodgers have a solid farm system filled with tradable prospects.
Manager Dave Roberts made it clear that the organization is pursuing a deal for a high-leverage arm and will not hesitate to make a move.
“I think intensifying it is probably a fair word, given the uncertainty of the leverage guys that we have, we don’t have right now,” Roberts said.
“But I do think that we’ve shown in the past that if there’s a trade that needs to be made for a high-leverage guy, we’ll do that. We’ve had some good success of that.
“So the team, the guys, are working hard and kind of trying to figure out what makes sense for the roster. So everything’s in play.”
