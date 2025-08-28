MLB Insider Sends Dodgers Message Regarding Mookie Betts Position Change
There has been quite a bit of chatter surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts this season.
From his career-worst slump that he seems to be breaking out of, to off-the-field experiences he has had to work through, another major pressure point with Betts this season has been the position he plays. Although he used to play right field, Betts has made the unprecedented switch to shortstop and is doing so at an incredible rate, ranking in the 89th percentile in MLB in terms of Outs Above Average.
Many around the baseball world have called for the superstar to go back to the outfield, relieving depth issues in right field, but MLB insider Ken Rosenthal called for Betts to stay where he is.
“They should not move Mookie to right field, in my opinion, and I’ll tell you why,” Rosenthal said.
“Mookie is playing, right now, a brilliant shortstop. Really, if you watch him play, he has adapted to that position as well as anyone possibly could. He has shown that he can play it and play it at a high level, so they are good with him at shortstop."
Rosenthal also noted that current right fielder Teoscar Hernández has his flaws defensively, but even last season playing in left field, he had his share of deficiencies. Hernández improved during the postseason, but moving him to the other side of the outfield wouldn't just be against his preference, as Rosenthal noted, but would still show similar problems.
Hernández ranks in just the 1st percentile in terms of Outs Above Average, with a score of minus-9. Last season, when Hernández played 120 games in left, his OAA ranking was in the 3rd percentile.
The problems will persist in the outfield since Hernández's bat still needs to be in the lineup, but perhaps when Tommy Edman and/or Hyeseong Kim return from their injuries, there can be a bigger defensive presence in the outfield.
Edman would likely go to center, while Kim has recently spent time in left during his rehab assignment in Triple-A. He logged just 44 appearances in left field during his time in the Korea Baseball Organization, but it is now looking like a very real possibility, especially since Betts appears to be staying put at shortstop.
