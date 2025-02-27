Inside The Dodgers

MLB Insider Shockingly Picks Padres Star Over Multiple Dodgers for NL MVP Prediction

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oct 1, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) reacts with third base Manny Machado (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to make his Cactus League debut, but one baseball insider is already looking ahead to award season.

Will Leitch of MLB.com selected the players most likely to win their respective league's MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year.

When it comes to the National League West, Leitch picked Tatis as the most likely MVP award winner over Shohei Ohtani or any other member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Tatis would have been an MVP candidate had he been healthy last year, his second since returning from a PED suspension," writes Leitch. "He is still on the early side of his prime, heading into his age-26 season, and it’s clear he’s rounding into the player we all thought he would become. He may be ready to be that star again. This could very much be his time."

The Padres right fielder has been out with the flu, which is running through the clubhouse, but returned to camp on Wednesday.

During his first live BP session, Tatis launched a towering home run off new Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta on a back field at the Peoria Sports Complex. After completing full batting practice, he faced Pivetta in three live at-bats, striking out in the first two before delivering a deep shot to center field.

“I felt good,” Tatis said. “I was down with the flu, but it was nothing crazy. Just trying to be smart about it. I came out feeling good.”

Last season, Tatis played in 102 games after missing 10 weeks with a quad injury. Through his first 308 at-bats, he hit .279 with 50 runs, 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, and eight stolen bases, projecting to an 89-run, 25-homer, 64-RBI, 20-steal season over 550 at-bats. His power numbers improved in September, hitting .267 with seven homers, 13 RBIs, and three steals in 90 at-bats.

Tatis didn't have a 50-50 season or perform as a starting pitcher who also hits dingers, but he is still talented in his own right which is why he might give Ohtani competition for the award.

