MLB Makes Major Change to Shohei Ohtani At-Bat That Helps Dodgers Star
During the second pitch of the Los Angeles Dodgers' matchup against the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani was a part of something that has only happened 30 times in MLB this season. Ohtani's reaching base on an error has been changed to a single for the three-time MVP.
An official scoring change was credited as Ohtani hit a ball 77.1 mph to Cubs third baseman Gage Workman, who failed to collect the ball with a massive amount of spin. Upon further review, Workman doesn't quite drop the ball, as he was more so in a bad position given the angle of the hit.
Cubs ace Shota Imanaga is also charged three additional earned runs against him as a result of just the 30th re-categorization of a play in the majors this year. Chicago ended up winning the wild contest 11-10 in a 10-inning walk-off barn burner.
As for Workman, last Tuesday ended up being his final game as a member of the Cubs. He was traded to the other side of Chicago Saturday and has been acquired by the White Sox.
The hit statistically helps Ohtani who has — now — had four hits in the last five games.
So far, the reigning National League MVP is batting .286/.375/.533 with an OPS of .908. While Ohtani struggled for a majority of opening month, he broke out of his slump in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Manager Dave Roberts said he believed Ohtani had been too aggressive at the plater after the two-game set to the Cubs.
“I think a little bit this series, and even that last game in Texas when he came back, there was a little over-aggressiveness. The swing is a little bit longer than it typically is. I don’t know if he’s trying to do something, trying too hard. There’s a couple walks in there. But there’s other times where he’s getting himself out instead of taking a walk if given to him.”
Thankfully, Ohtani's breakthrough came just a few days later against the Pirates where he logged three extra-base hits.
