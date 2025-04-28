MLB Makes Major Change to Shohei Ohtani At-Bat That Helps Dodgers Star

🚨CHANGE 30🚨



4/22 @Dodgers at @Cubs



T1 the error charged to Gage Workman has been changed to a single for Shohei Ohtani. As a result, three runs are changed to earned against Shota Imanaga.



Change 1 for CHC#LetsGoDodgers #BeHereForIt pic.twitter.com/HChZd4cqne