MLB News: AL Team Wears Must-See Outfits for Road Trip

Baseball's dog days of summer are here. The next two and a half months of baseball typically make or break a team's season. Clubs are known to get creative to break the monotony of the middle third of baseball's 162-game season.

It wasn't in the middle of the summer, but last season, the Dodgers dressed up for a September travel day and it was incredible. There was Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, and Max Scherzer as bikers. Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux were Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson döpplegangers. It was nothing short of fantastic.

It wasn't the Dodgers this time around, but the Kansas City Royals who had their own viral moment for road trip costumers.

The Royals all donned full NBA jerseys, complete with shorts and shoes, for their west coast swing that includes series against San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles.