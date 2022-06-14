Skip to main content
MLB News: AL Team Wears Must-See Outfits for Road Trip

MLB News: AL Team Wears Must-See Outfits for Road Trip

The Kansas City Royals are apparently big basketball fans.

The Kansas City Royals are apparently big basketball fans.

Baseball's dog days of summer are here. The next two and a half months of baseball typically make or break a team's season. Clubs are known to get creative to break the monotony of the middle third of baseball's 162-game season. 

It wasn't in the middle of the summer, but last season, the Dodgers dressed up for a September travel day and it was incredible. There was Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, and Max Scherzer as bikers. Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux were Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson döpplegangers. It was nothing short of fantastic. 

It wasn't the Dodgers this time around, but the Kansas City Royals who had their own viral moment for road trip costumers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Royals all donned full NBA jerseys, complete with shorts and shoes, for their west coast swing that includes series against San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

Kansas City Royals

USATSI_18526271_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: All-Star Outfielder's Fiance Provides Comical Injury Update

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18222157_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Superstar Welcomes Championships Expectations

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18048981_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch Dodgers Minor League Team Record MiLB First

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
Walker Buehler
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Talks Loss of Walker Buehler

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18108098_168396005_lowres (4)
News

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Knocking on the Door to Make MLB Return

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18523284_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Slams Players During Disappointing Weekend

By Staff WriterJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18527974_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Bryce Harper Talks Trea Turner's Future in Free Agency

By Staff WriterJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18437989_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Onetime LA Prospect Boasts Eye-Popping Statistic with Houston

By Staff WriterJun 12, 2022