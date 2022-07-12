Skip to main content
MLB News: All-Star Jerseys Revealed and They're Fit for Hollywood

MLB News: All-Star Jerseys Revealed and They're Fit for Hollywood

The MLB All-Star Game jerseys can be summed up in two words - bling, bling.

July 4, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; General view of All Star Game logo during summer workouts at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB All-Star Game jerseys can be summed up in two words - bling, bling.

Last season, for the first time in almost 100 years, All-Star players wore jerseys with the league names on them rather than the team names. The feedback, both from fans as well as from the players, was almost universally negative.

Fortunately, it seems as though MLB and Nike heard the criticism and responded. The uniforms were unveiled earlier today, and players will go back to wearing their team names on their jerseys but the font will be in gold, which is a great way to emphasize the player's All-Star selection while still acknowledging the player's team where he earned said selection.

The National League will be wearing white home jerseys with the golden font and the American League will do the same in the grey "away" jersey. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MLB fans have already started to make their way out West for the All-Star week festivities, and with the Dodgers' extensive planning, it should be a lot of fun for everyone.

Tony Gonsolin Reacts to Making All-Star Team, Should Gonsolin Start the All-Star Game?

Next, the Dodgers will travel to St Louis for a 3-game series against the Cardinals beginning Wednesday night. From there, they will be in Anaheim for a weekend series before the MLB All-Star Break

Mookie BettsTrea TurnerClayton KershawTony GonsolinLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18609108_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Legend Responds to Be Named to the All-Star Team

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_16771444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Reds All-Star Pitcher

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
jackie dunk lows
News

Dodgers News: Jackie Robinson Inspired Nike Dunk Lows Set to Release Next Week

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18664173_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson's Forceful Tag of Cubs Outfielder Goes Viral

By Ryan Menzie6 hours ago
October 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game two of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Discusses Dustin May's Postseason Role

By Ryan Menzie21 hours ago
David Price Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Former Cy Young Winner Mulling Over Retiring After This Season

By Ryan Menzie22 hours ago
USATSI_18544160_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Says LA Has Seven All-Star Worthy Players

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: MLB World Reacts to LA Columnist Slamming Freddie Freeman

By Staff WriterJul 11, 2022