MLB News: All-Star Jerseys Revealed and They're Fit for Hollywood

Last season, for the first time in almost 100 years, All-Star players wore jerseys with the league names on them rather than the team names. The feedback, both from fans as well as from the players, was almost universally negative.

Fortunately, it seems as though MLB and Nike heard the criticism and responded. The uniforms were unveiled earlier today, and players will go back to wearing their team names on their jerseys but the font will be in gold, which is a great way to emphasize the player's All-Star selection while still acknowledging the player's team where he earned said selection.

The National League will be wearing white home jerseys with the golden font and the American League will do the same in the grey "away" jersey.

MLB fans have already started to make their way out West for the All-Star week festivities, and with the Dodgers' extensive planning, it should be a lot of fun for everyone.

Next, the Dodgers will travel to St Louis for a 3-game series against the Cardinals beginning Wednesday night. From there, they will be in Anaheim for a weekend series before the MLB All-Star Break.