MLB News: Angel Hernandez Sets Baseball Twitter On Fire Yet Again

MLB's most infamous umpire was at the center of another moment that garnered plenty of interest from baseball fans.

In case you didn't know, most fans, and players revile MLB umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has long drawn criticism for his rulings on the field, especially when it comes to calling balls and strikes. Time and time again, the umpire is right in the middle of heated on field moments. 

During ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast this weekend, Hernandez was inconsistent, to put it gently, in calling balls and strikes. Both teams were frustrated about his management of the strike zone and made no attempts to hid their emotions about it. 

Especially, lefty slugger Kyle Schwarber. In the ninth inning with a full count in a one run game, Schwarber took what most umpires would call a ball. Instead, Hernandez called strike three. Schwarber absolutely lost his mind.

The numbers show that Schwarber's malice was not misplaced. According to Umpire Scorecards, Hernandez called just 88% of pitches accurately. League average is 94%.

