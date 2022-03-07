MLB News: CBA Update by the Numbers

The league and the players' association met on Sunday to continue discussing the terms of a new CBA. ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports that MLB and the MLBPA are still a ways away from finding common ground on two key topics: the competitive balance tax (CBT) and the arbitration bonus pool.

MLB Networks' Jon Heyman commented that the league is unlikely to accept the MLBPA's request regarding the CBT. He added that the CBT might be the main reason the lockout continues.

The CBT and the pre-arbitration are both major battlegrounds for both sides. That being said, the volume on the discussions about potential rules changes seems to have dramatically increased in the last few days.

In addition to rule changes, playoff expansion continues to be a major topic as well.