MLB News: Experts React to Juan Soto Trade; Label as Biggest in Deadline History

The Padres have agreed to terms of a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The trade that's enveloped the baseball world for weeks, is finally done. San Diego sent multiple top prospects to Washington in the deal, and also added Nationals first baseman Josh Bell.

But according to some, it's not just a blockbuster, it's the most historic trade in MLB history.

The Athletic's MLB staff weighed in on the Soto trade and called it "the most consequential deal in the history of the MLB trade deadline".

Insider Jayston Stark provided his take on the massive deal.

"Juan Soto. Whoah. He isn’t just the biggest deal of the day. He’s the biggest deal of any day. This wasn’t just a blockbuster. This was history."

His co-worker, Stephen Nesbitt, gave big props to San Diego GM A.J. Preller.

"A.J. Preller did it. He really did it. And who were we to doubt that he would? If ever there was a time to throw the Godfather offer onto the table, this was it."

Andy McCullough harkened back to his experience at Padres spring training to frame the big deal.

"Back in the spring of 2019, while working for a different news outlet, I walked into the Padres clubhouse to ask how they felt about living in the shadow of the Dodgers. The responses were fairly uniform, some version of: “Yeah, dude, we’re tired of it.” Tired of looking up at their overlords up north. Tired of not winning the National League West. Tired of all of it."

The deal reshapes not only reshapes the NL West, but the NL pennant, and the World Series race.

The Dodgers won't have to wait long to see Soto in Padres brown, the two teams will face-off in a three-game series this weekend at Dodger Stadium.