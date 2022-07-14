Skip to main content
MLB News: Former MLB Exec Thinks Angels Should Trade Shohei Ohtani

One former general manager believes that the Angels should explore trading superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The most exciting player in baseball right now, without question, is Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. He's the only player in the league that can crush 40-plus home runs in a year and also punch opposing hitters out with triple-digit fastballs. He's truly a one of one.

Problem is, Ohtani happens to play for one of the least exciting teams in baseball who happens to have one of the worst records since Memorial Day (12-28). The Angels fired manager Joe Maddon following a ten-game losing streak, but clearly, that wasn't the cure. The Orange County Angels appear destined to miss the playoffs for the eighth-consecutive year and finish below .500 for the seventh-consecutive season.

The Orange County Angels futility has led to rumblings about whether or not the team should explore trading superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

One former NL GM believes trading Ohtani is an option that should be considered.

“I think you have to. If I’m them, I got to get a phone call from another team that I’ve scouted inside and out and I know that team about as well as I’m gonna know a team that I don’t work for. And they got to make an offer to me on Ohtani that I cannot hang the phone up. You’re gonna have to give me $2 for $1.”

Ohtani is under team control for one more season before he's eligible to become a free agent. The Angels could roll the dice and pray that things turn around next season, but based on their track record, it's not a winning proposition. 

The Angels could justifiably ask for each and everyone of a rival team's top prospects, plus a few everyday MLB starters, in return for the modern-day Babe Ruth. 

It might be time to start thinking about the future. 

