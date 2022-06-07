MLB News: LA Nemesis' World Series Banner Has Been Stolen

Baseball fans have some strong feelings about the legitimacy of the Astros 2017 World Series title, especially Dodgers fans. Houston's sign-stealing scandal was one of the biggest stories in recent baseball memory as it clearly outlined that the Astros had cheated their way to a championship.

It appears that an unknown fan, who either loves the Astros or hates them, took matters into their own hands.

A local news station in Houston noted that the World Series championship pennant located outside of Minute Maid Park has gone missing. The station noted that it looks like the banner was ripped from its hinges from the top of a pole in the plaza park.

The Astros stated that they are looking into the incident, but haven't released any security camera footage to timestamp when it was stolen. Of course, baseball fans were quick to chime in with some thoughts of Houston's sign getting stolen.

At the end of the day, it's a small moral victory for Astros detractors since replacing the banner should be fairly easy.