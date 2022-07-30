MLB News: Luis Castillo Traded to Seattle Mariners for Massive Prospect Haul

Unfortunately, Dodger fans didn't get the trade deadline news many were hoping for. The Cincinnati Reds have sent their longtime ace, Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. Reports have the Reds getting three of Seattle’s top 5 prospects, which considering the Mariners had the second-best farm system heading into the season, is quite a large return.

So, what does this mean for the Dodgers? Well, pitching is one area that can always use help, so seeing Castillo taken off the market is obviously not ideal. But, a lot can happen between now and the August 2nd deadline and the Dodgers remain the team to beat in the National League even if they don't make any moves.

So would President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, be willing to part with some of his highest-rated prospects when his team is already one of the best in the league? Holding on to them may be the calculated choice, but letting the competition continue to improve while doing nothing isn’t exactly a recipe for success either. In years past, Dodger fans have learned that Friedman isn’t afraid to go after the players he feels will elevate the team.

Unfortunately, it just didn't work out with Castillo but that doesn't mean it's the end.

Luis Castillo Traded to Mariners, Why Dodgers Didn't Get Castillo, What's Next For LA!

With players like Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani potentially being made available, there are plenty of impactful trades to come. Even though manager Dave Roberts doesn’t see many glaring holes on the roster this year, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for improvement.