MLB News: MLBPA and League Launching Funds for Stadium Employees

Baseball's lockout has been disruptive for everyone in the baseball industry, but especially for MLB stadium workers. In the wake of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred cancelling the first two series of the season, the MLBPA is committing $1 million to assist stadium employees during the lockout.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that MLB is following suit.

Considering that MLB and the MLBPA would disagree about what color the sky is, it's nice to see them both support stadium employees affected by the lockout.

According to the timestamps, it appears the MLBPA's press release preempted the league's unofficial announcement. Which could lead one to think that the owners simply did it as a public relations move, not because it's the right thing to do.