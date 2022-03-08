Skip to main content
MLB News: MLBPA and League Launching Funds for Stadium Employees

MLB News: MLBPA and League Launching Funds for Stadium Employees

Both the players' association and MLB are launching funds to assist stadium workers affected by the lockout.

Both the players' association and MLB are launching funds to assist stadium workers affected by the lockout.

Baseball's lockout has been disruptive for everyone in the baseball industry, but especially for MLB stadium workers. In the wake of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred cancelling the first two series of the season, the MLBPA is committing $1 million to assist stadium employees during the lockout. 

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that MLB is following suit.

Considering that MLB and the MLBPA would disagree about what color the sky is, it's nice to see them both support stadium employees affected by the lockout.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the timestamps, it appears the MLBPA's press release preempted the league's unofficial announcement. Which could lead one to think that the owners simply did it as a public relations move, not because it's the right thing to do.

USATSI_17832189
News

MLB News: MLBPA and League Launching Funds for Stadium Employees

By Staff Writer1 minute ago
USATSI_16304671
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Discusses Freddie Freeman Signing with LA

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_14527202_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Diego Cartaya Smash a Home Run Off Former MLB Pitcher

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_17752560
News

MLB News: CBA Update by the Numbers

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
Sep 10, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May (center) celebrates with teammates after clinching the NL West division after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Dustin May Reveals His Favorite Food and Beer Pairing

By Staff WriterMar 6, 2022
USATSI_9259037_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Radio Broadcaster Charley Steiner Enshrined into Another Hall-of-Fame

By Staff WriterMar 6, 2022
Sep 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Provides Update on His Elbow Injury

By Staff WriterMar 6, 2022
Aug 28, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after suffering an injury sliding in to second base in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Thinks Long Lockout was Premeditated

By Staff WriterMar 6, 2022