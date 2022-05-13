MLB News: Padres Ink Eight-Time All-Star to Deal

The National League West has been an arms race over the last few years. Both literally, and figuratively. It seems like anytime a bonafide starting pitcher is available, the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres are all rumored to be in the running for that players' services.

The contest to stockpile as much as talent as possible isn't limited to just the pitching staffs either. On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the San Diego Padres are close to a deal for five-time Silver Slugger Robinson Canó.

This past Sunday, the Mets designated Canó for assignment despite still owing the second baseman around $45M through next season according to The Associated Press.

The terms of the Padres deal haven't been disclosed, but the Padres, who currently have the fifth-highest payroll ($217.4M) in the league per Spotrac, can sign Canó for a prorated league minimum ($700K) and the full minimum next season ($710K) if he sticks.

Canó has a meager .501 OPS so far this season, but at one time, was one of the best contact hitters in all of baseball. From 2010 to 2017, the Dominican infielder slashed .303/.362/.503 and was named to eight All-Star teams.

Last season, Canó was suspended for the duration of the regular season due to violating the league's PED policy for the second time.

Although the Mets cut ties with Canó, shortstop Francisco Lindor shared some kinds words on the 17-year MLB veteran.

“I am happy for him, he found a job. He found a big league job with a contending team, and that is good for him.”

Lindor believes that Canó will be a positive influence for the Padres younger players, especially their Latino players (quotes via Jon Heyman).

“The same thing he brought here: leadership and a lot of wisdom. He will probably help a lot of the younger Latin players over there, so that will be cool.”

Prior to landing on the Mets, Canó played for the Mariners and Yankees.