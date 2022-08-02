MLB News: Padres Trade for Juan Soto Causes Seismic Shift in World Series Odds

The biggest domino in the MLB trade deadline landscape fell early on the final day of the deadline. The San Diego Padres acquired Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto for a massive prospect haul. Unsurprisingly, Soto becoming a Padre has a massive effect on San Diego's title odds.

San Diego's acquisition of Soto dramatically altered the team's odds to win the NL pennant and the World Series. News of the trade immediately was felt at the Caesars Sportsbook, with the Padres odds of winning the World Series improving from +2000 to +800. San Diego's odds of winning the National League pennant went from +800 to +400.

Caesars Sportsbook wasn't the only popular book to adjust their odds. Per Gaming Today, DraftKings quickly moved San Diego's odds from winning the World Series from +2200 to +1100. BetMGM went from +2500 to +1000 and PointsBet moved the odds from +2200 to +800.

According to FanDuel, the Dodgers still have the best odds among NL teams to win the World Series (+350). The Yankees own the best odds to win it all at +330. But thanks to Soto, the Padres now have the fifth-best odds to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy (+1000), trailing Houston (+430) and the Mets (+650).

In what should be a wildly entertaining series, the Dodgers are set to host the Padres for a three-game series this coming weekend.

Their Sunday matchup will be featured on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, but FOX Sports jumping on the Saturday game is probably a pretty safe bet.