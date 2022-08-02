Skip to main content
MLB News: Padres Trade for Juan Soto Causes Seismic Shift in World Series Odds

MLB News: Padres Trade for Juan Soto Causes Seismic Shift in World Series Odds

Juan Soto is now a San Diego Padre, and Las Vegas oddsmakers took notice.

The biggest domino in the MLB trade deadline landscape fell early on the final day of the deadline. The San Diego Padres acquired Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto for a massive prospect haul. Unsurprisingly, Soto becoming a Padre has a massive effect on San Diego's title odds.

San Diego's acquisition of Soto dramatically altered the team's odds to win the NL pennant and the World Series. News of the trade immediately was felt at the Caesars Sportsbook, with the Padres odds of winning the World Series improving from +2000 to +800. San Diego's odds of winning the National League pennant went from +800 to +400.

Caesars Sportsbook wasn't the only popular book to adjust their odds. Per Gaming Today, DraftKings quickly moved San Diego's odds from winning the World Series from +2200 to +1100. BetMGM went from +2500 to +1000 and PointsBet moved the odds from +2200 to +800.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to FanDuel, the Dodgers still have the best odds among NL teams to win the World Series (+350). The Yankees own the best odds to win it all at +330. But thanks to Soto, the Padres now have the fifth-best odds to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy (+1000), trailing Houston (+430) and the Mets (+650).

In what should be a wildly entertaining series, the Dodgers are set to host the Padres for a three-game series this coming weekend. 

Their Sunday matchup will be featured on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, but FOX Sports jumping on the Saturday game is probably a pretty safe bet. 

Juan SotoSan Diego PadresLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18772307_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: San Diego Padres Reportedly Trade for Nationals Star Juan Soto

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18241451_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Isn't Planning to Bench Max Muncy

By Adam Salcido3 hours ago
USATSI_18797980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: James Outman Enters the Record Books After Incredible Debut

By Selena Marquez18 hours ago
USATSI_18765572_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Slams Coors Field Excuses After Tough Outing

By Selena Marquez19 hours ago
USATSI_14806508_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Watch LA Pitching Prospect Face Instagram Star

By Selena Marquez20 hours ago
Mookie Betts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says Mookie Betts' Role Is Going To Change

By AJ Gonzalez21 hours ago
USATSI_18773189_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: San Diego Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18705190_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Top LA Trade Chip Reacts to One of His Surprising Statistics

By Kristilyn Hetherington23 hours ago