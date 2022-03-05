MLB News: Playoff Expansion Could Ignite CBA Negotiations Says Expert

Last week was another brutal week for baseball. The first two series of the season are officially cancelled after MLB and the MLBPA were unable to agree to terms on a new CBA.

Nevertheless, ESPN's Buster Olney reported on Friday that the MLBPA is open to re-visiting the playoff expansion conversation to get closer to a CBA with MLB.

The MLBPA consistently resisted the league's desire to expand the MLB playoffs to 14 teams in prior CBA negotiations. Industry insiders believe that playoff expansion is one of the few bargaining chips the MLBPA has at the moment. Per previous reports, a 14-team playoff would net MLB owners an additional $100M in television fees.

Olney notes that large-market team owners are not as adamant about a 14-team playoff.

The fact that the MLBPA is willing to discuss the 14-team playoff format is encouraging. It could kickstart future compromises between the two parties on key topics.

Los Angeles has made the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons. If the playoffs are expanded to 14 teams, the Dodgers streak could hit the ten-year mark and then some.

The details a 14-team playoff format are very much to be determined. Perhaps it's wishful thinking, but the players' association accepting a 14-team playoff could lead to more common ground on the competitive balance tax, minimum player salaries, and the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

One would assume that the prospect of an additional $100M could open some doors with MLB owners.