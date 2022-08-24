MLB News: Reviled Angels Owner to Explore Selling His Team

For the better part of a decade, the Angels have been one of the most underwhelming franchises in professional sports. Sure, there are worse ran franchises, but there isn't quite one like the Angels that has failed to do anything - even with two of the best players in the sport on the roster.

Mike Trout is a surefire Hall-of-Famer and a three-time league MVP. Shohei Ohtani is the modern day Babe Ruth and is the reigning AL MVP. The Orange County market has more than enough people to support a team. Yet, the Angels are just plain bad. Each, and every single year.

The Orange County Angels are on pace to lose 93 games this year and will. miss the playoffs for the eighth year in a row. Even with a top 10 payroll in the majors.

However, some news on Tuesday offered a sliver of hope for Angels fans (all nine of them). ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Moreno is considering selling the team.

Time and time again, Moreno's decision making has doomed the Angels. He's opted to sign marquee names (Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton, etc.) in free agency, instead of addressing more pressing team needs. Both Pujols and Hamilton's contracts hang high in the MLB free agent signings Hall-of-Shame.

Time will tell how whether or not Moreno is serious about selling, but considering the franchise's potential, both between the lines and between Excel finance spreadsheets, there could be some big names that get involved in a bidding war for the Orange County Angels.