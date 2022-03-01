MLB News: Rob Manfred Cancels First Two Series of Regular Season

On Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred delivered the news that nobody, absolutely nobody, wanted to hear: the league is cancelling regular season games.

MLB and the MLBPA were unable to agree on a new CBA after meeting for nine-straight days in Jupiter, Florida.

In his press conference, Manfred communicated that the first two series of the season are officially cancelled. He also noted that MLB players will not be compensated for a full, 162-game season.

Manfred stated that MLB currently plans on meeting with the MLBPA in New York to continue the CBA negotiations.

The hurdles to a new CBA have not changed. MLB and the MLBPA still strongly disagree on the competitive balance tax (CBT), minimum player salaries, and the arbitration bonus pool.