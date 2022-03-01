Skip to main content
MLB News: Rob Manfred Cancels First Two Series of Regular Season

MLB News: Rob Manfred Cancels First Two Series of Regular Season

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially announced the cancellation of regular season games on Tuesday.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially announced the cancellation of regular season games on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred delivered the news that nobody, absolutely nobody, wanted to hear: the league is cancelling regular season games. 

MLB and the MLBPA were unable to agree on a new CBA after meeting for nine-straight days in Jupiter, Florida. 

In his press conference, Manfred communicated that the first two series of the season are officially cancelled. He also noted that MLB players will not be compensated for a full, 162-game season.

Read More

Manfred stated that MLB currently plans on meeting with the MLBPA in New York to continue the CBA negotiations.

The hurdles to a new CBA have not changed. MLB and the MLBPA still strongly disagree on the competitive balance tax (CBT), minimum player salaries, and the arbitration bonus pool.

USATSI_10295085_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Rob Manfred Cancels First Two Series of Regular Season

By Staff Writer
1 minute ago
USATSI_17000321_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dino Ebel Calls Chris Taylor a Locker Room 'Leader'

By Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Ryan Pepiot
News

Dodgers: Prospect Experts Discuss Ryan Pepiot

By Staff Writer
7 hours ago
USATSI_16969936_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Sounds Off On Derek Jeter's Departure from Marlins

By Staff Writer
18 hours ago
USATSI_16986417_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Weary of Shortened Spring Training

By Staff Writer
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_14658714
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Provides Perspective On His Baseball Swagger

By Staff Writer
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_16999695
News

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off His Golf Swing

By Staff Writer
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 12, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman react during a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Contract Extension Talks Currently Underway

By Staff Writer
Feb 27, 2022