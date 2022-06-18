MLB News: Watch the Contreras Brothers Share Field for the First Time

Baseball has always been proclaimed to be a child's game. Kids, whether friends or relatives, grow up together playing alongside one another hoping to one day reach the Major League. It can also be a crazy game where we have seen fathers and sons play alongside one another. Brothers sharing a field is no strange feat either.

Saturday afternoon was no exception as the Contreras brothers shared an MLB field for the first time in their careers suring the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves game. The two brothers, Wilson and William, have met on the field before but just to exchange lineup cards before a game. Today's game was the first time the brothers will actually be competing against one another.

Wilson Contreras has been a staple in the Cubs' lineup for years. He's cemented himself as one of the elite catchers in the league and helped the Cubs end a 108-year title drought. The 30-year-old catcher is slated to become a free agent at season's end and will become one of the most coveted free agents of the offseason.

Meanwhile, his younger brother William Contreras has just started to carve out the beginnings of his respective career. The 24-year-old catcher made his Major League debut during the 2020 season but has split time between the Braves and their Triple-A affiliate. However, with the Braves', backup catcher Manny Piña out for the season, it opened up the door for this heartwarming moment between the two brothers and their parents who were in attendance for the game.