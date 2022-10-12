MLB on Fox David Ortiz Humiliates Padres after Loss to Dodgers Game 1

After the Dodgers beat the Padres, 5-3, in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night, Hall of Famer David Ortiz was with Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, and Frank Thomas on the FOX studio postgame show.

Los Angeles has now won 15 of the 20 matchups between the two teams this season, and Big Papi's assessment of the relationship between the Dodgers and Padres was brutal. After Burkhardt asked how San Diego can "get off the mat" after losing a game in which the Dodgers didn't play their best, Papi's response was golden.

"The reality is, when you're playing against your daddy, you need to try to do something different. [laughter from the rest of the panel] You have to try to do something different, Kevin! You can't just keep, continue having the same approach — your dad knows what you're gonna do! You need to try something different! ... "First of all, you're playing against one of the best offensive teams in baseball, and you were 5-15 against these guys! You gotta try something different."

Ortiz knows a thing or two about daddies. His nickname is "Big Papi," after all, and he was teammates on the Red Sox with Pedro Martinez when the Hall of Fame pitcher famously said, after losing a game against their arch-rivals, "What can I say? I just tip my hat and call the Yankees my daddies."

But to call out the Padres like that on national television is just ... well, it's beautiful, and it's accurate. It's good that it was someone with no ties to the Dodgers saying it, so it's not bulletin board material or anything like that. But it's true. Painfully, hilariously true.