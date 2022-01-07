Skip to main content
MLB World Reacts to Ken Rosenthal News

MLB World Reacts to Ken Rosenthal News

On Monday, it was announced that long-time MLB Network reporter and journalist Ken Rosenthal would not be retained for the 2022 season. He was dismissed from the network due to his prior criticism of baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

Rosenthal confirmed the new development in a series of tweets.

According to a story from the Post, Manfred did not like the way Rosenthal covered him in the lead-up to 2020's pandemic-shortened season. In retaliation, the reporter was kept off the air for a period of approximately three months in 2020.

“MLB Network has cut ties with insider Ken Rosenthal that is believed to be the end result of acrimony that peaked in the summer of 2020 after Rosenthal criticized commissioner Rob Manfred.”

Read More

Following this announcement, the wild world of baseball on Twitter erupted in fury.

Ken still works for Fox Sports on MLB coverage and at The Athletic.

This is just more evidence that Rob Manfred is a terrible commissioner. He botched the handling of the Houston Astros cheating scandal; He referred to the World Series trophy —also known as the Commissioners' Trophy – as a "piece of metal"; and was responsible for the game's first work stoppage in decades.

Do better, Robbie.

MLB Lockout Update: Why Players are MAD at MLB Owners/Rob Manfred, Could Dodgers Season Be Delayed?

USATSI_7493656
News

MLB World Reacts to Ken Rosenthal News

2 minutes ago
Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Attends Mavericks Game Nowitzki's Jersey Retirement

3 hours ago
USATSI_12793328_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers CEO Reportedly the Fifth Richest Owner in Baseball

6 hours ago
Oct 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) stumbles before scoring the winning run as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) looks on during the ninth inning of game four of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Tried to Re-Sign Kenley Jansen Before the MLB Lockout

21 hours ago
USATSI_3884298_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Infielder Loretta Joins Padres Front Office

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_7493656
News

Dodgers: Baseball Expert Does Not Think Trevor Bauer Pitches for LA Again

Jan 6, 2022
Oct 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game one of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert Says Kershaw Will Play for LA in 2022

Jan 6, 2022
Trevor Bauer
News

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Suggests LA Return in Comment on Social Media

Jan 5, 2022