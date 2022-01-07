MLB World Reacts to Ken Rosenthal News

On Monday, it was announced that long-time MLB Network reporter and journalist Ken Rosenthal would not be retained for the 2022 season. He was dismissed from the network due to his prior criticism of baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

Rosenthal confirmed the new development in a series of tweets.

According to a story from the Post, Manfred did not like the way Rosenthal covered him in the lead-up to 2020's pandemic-shortened season. In retaliation, the reporter was kept off the air for a period of approximately three months in 2020.

“MLB Network has cut ties with insider Ken Rosenthal that is believed to be the end result of acrimony that peaked in the summer of 2020 after Rosenthal criticized commissioner Rob Manfred.”

Following this announcement, the wild world of baseball on Twitter erupted in fury.

Ken still works for Fox Sports on MLB coverage and at The Athletic.

This is just more evidence that Rob Manfred is a terrible commissioner. He botched the handling of the Houston Astros cheating scandal; He referred to the World Series trophy —also known as the Commissioners' Trophy – as a "piece of metal"; and was responsible for the game's first work stoppage in decades.

Do better, Robbie.