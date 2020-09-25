SI.com
Mookie Betts' Dodgers Tops MLB Player Jersey Sales List

Howard Cole

Mookie Betts does a lot of things to help his team win. He's the Dodgers' leadoff man and key sparkplug. He hits for average, he hits for power, he scores from second base on will pickoff attempts, he covers outfield real estate like nobody's business and he throws out runners who should've stayed put.

And oh, by the way, he's going to win the National League Most Valuable Player Award. That's not a prediction; that's a fact. Early voting, remember, with little chance of a constitutional crisis to gum up the works.

And if that's not enough, Betts' Dodgers uniform number 50 leads big leaguers in jersey sales. Does Mookie have to do everything?

Per MLB:

"As he winds down his first season wearing the historic Dodgers Blue in Los Angeles, perennial All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts will finish the 2020 Championship Season with the most popular player jersey in MLB for the first time in his seven-year career. Betts is also the first Dodgers player to finish a season with the most popular player jersey in the Majors.

"Immediately following Betts on the list are fellow superstar outfielders Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper. The list, released jointly today by MLB and Major League Baseball Players, Inc., is based on sales of jerseys from MLBShop.com, the official online shop of Major League Baseball, since Opening Day.

"Reflecting their popular performances on the field, a pair of 21-year-old, Dominican-born rising stars round out the top five most popular MLB player jerseys with their first appearances on the leaderboard: Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (#4) and Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (#5). This is the first season since 2012 that two players age 21 or younger have ranked in the top five (Harper/Trout, #4/5), while Gerrit Cole (#19) joins Tatis and Soto as new additions to the most popular player jerseys list.

"While 11 different Clubs are represented in the top 20, this is the first time that two members of the Padres (Tatis and Manny Machado, #12) have finished the season on the list since MLB and the MLBPI began releasing jerseys sales rankings in 2010.

"Most Popular MLB Player Jerseys of 2020
Based on MLBShop.com Nike jersey sales since the start of the 2020 season

  1. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
  2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  3. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
  4. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
  5. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
  6. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
  7. Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
  8. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
  9. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
  10. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
  11. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
  12. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
  13. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
  14. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
  15. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
  16. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
  17. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
  18. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
  19. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
  20. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves"
