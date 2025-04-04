Mookie Betts Reveals Decision on Joining Dodgers for White House Visit With President Trump
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts will attend the team's visit to the White House next week. Betts initially said he was not certain about his decision.
The 32-year-old previously did not go to the White House when the Boston Red Sox visited in 2019, during President Donald Trump's first term.
Though the decision to join the Dodgers this year was not a political one, Betts felt not attending would make the story about him.
“I made it about me,” Betts said. “I’m not the same person I was then.”
The Dodgers caused a buzz when the the organization announced its plan to attend the White House on April 7.
“In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7,” the team said in a statement. “The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title.”
Shohei Ohtani was reportedly very clear with his intentions when he spoke to the Japanese media about the Dodgers' upcoming visit. The reigning NL MVP said he would be joining the team.
Manager Dave Roberts also echoed the same sentiment, which was different from the stance he took a few years prior when he said he may skip the visit because of who was in office.
“It’s certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House. It allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship. To my understanding, every World Series champion gets that honor,” Roberts said Tuesday. “I respect the position. It’s the highest office in our country certainly, in the world. So I’m looking forward to it.”
And now, Betts will also be joining the Dodgers at the Oval Office.
