More Details Emerge in Dodgers' Massive Trade Offer for Top Starting Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly made a massive offer to try and acquire Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the White Sox turned down the preliminary offer from the Dodgers.
“They made an offer, too, for Garrett Crochet of the White Sox," Nightengale told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "White Sox turned down the offer, it wasn’t enough. But he’s kind of an X-Factor. Crochet has already pitched 15 more innings than his career-high, so are you gonna even have the guy available in September and October? If you do, it would probably be in a limited bullpen role.”
Crochet is expected to be a top target for several teams at the deadline, and the Dodgers are trying going to continue to try to acquire him.
“I think they’ll just keep pursuing him until he’s traded," Nightengale added. "You know the Dodgers have never traded away that stud prospect that’s come back to haunt them, so they’ve been good about that. And I think the White Sox say, ‘You know what, we’ve got 15 teams on this guy, we know he’s a valuable asset, we want to hurt, and we want someone’s top two or three guys to give up a Crochet.’ He’s only making $800,000, you got him through 2026.”
The Dodgers need another starter and depth at the position due to injuries to Walker Buehler, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Clayton Kershaw. Even if all these players are healthy come the postseason, having another guy ready will be key in case one of the pitchers struggles performance or injury-wise.
The 25-year-old Crochet is 6-6 this season with a 3.02 ERA and 141 strikeouts. He ranks first in MLB in strikeouts and 13th in ERA. He's pitched even better than these numbers suggest over the last two months in May and June. In three out of five starts in May, Crochet held opponents scoreless as he posted a 0.93 ERA.
In June, he followed it up with a 1.91 ERA and became the American League Pitcher of the Month. With this kind of play, it's no wonder the Dodgers are pursuing him.