National MLB Writer Predicts $100M Payday For Dodgers' All-Star in Free Agency
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández wants to stay with the club for several years. Based on his performance this season, there's a high possibility he's in for a big payday in free agency, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
“I don’t see why not, a five-year deal for over $100 million," Nightengale told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. Everybody’s looking for guys who can slug and he’s one of them. He’s proven it. Seattle messed up by not giving him the qualifying offer. I think the Dodgers will kind of set a price, just like they did with other guys whether it’s (Corey) Seager or somebody else. ‘We’re willing to go to this, if (the contract demand) is higher than that we’ll look elsewhere.' He fit in nicely. They love the job he’s done. It’s hard to find those guys. Why not bring him back?”
There's no denying Hernández is a fan favorite, but the Dodgers have let go of fan favorites before Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, and Joc Pederson, to name a few.
Hernández signed a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers last winter. He is slated to be one of the most popular players to enter free agency in the offseason, but it was a grueling process for the left fielder in 2023.
Despite coming off a lowly season with the Seattle Mariners in 2023, the outfielder sought multi-year offers from teams. The offers never came. Instead, he signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers and deferred $8.5 million of his salary, which meant his future was contingent on how well he performed this year.
Not only has Hernández surpassed expectations, but he's also managed to capture the hearts of Dodgers fans. Now, the outfielder has his performance as well as the adoration of fans to make a strong case for him to remain in Los Angeles.
Unlike Bellinger who was non-tendered by the Dodgers after two back-to-back mediocre seasons, Hernández has proven he is worth keeping. Instead, the situation may surround the amount of money the outfielder is looking for.
Now that he's shown he's a slugger for the Dodgers this season, other clubs have certainly taken notice.
Seager left the Dodgers after signing a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers. The Hernández free agency situation will likely mirror a similar situation to the former Dodgers shortstop.
The Dodgers outfielder made his stance clear about the looming contract negotiations Friday.
"It's been great. I want to stay. I think everybody knows it," Hernández said during the Apple TV broadcast. "I want to be part of this team for three, four, five years, but it's not in my hands. It has to do with the Dodgers. It's in their hands."