Newest Dodgers Infielder Reveals Major Goal for 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their infield by signing Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million contract. It also includes an option for two seasons that could raise the total value to $22 million.
Shortly after the signing, the Dodgers traded Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds, signaling their confidence in Kim as a potential difference-maker.
In an interview with reporters including Yonhap News Agency, Kim revealed the Dodgers were the first team to approach him and while he is grateful for that, his focus is now on acclimating to Major League Baseball.
Kim has one major goal in mind and that is earning a spot on the Opening Day roster.
"The Dodgers are a great team, and I grew up watching them play quite a bit because of Korean players there," Kim shared at Incheon International Airport. "It will be an honor to make my major league debut with the club I watched on television. I want to make it happen as quickly as I can. My immediate goal is to make the Opening Day roster."
With Lux now in Cincinnati, Kim’s primary competition for the starting second base role comes from Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas. Tommy Edman is expected to see more time in center field in 2025, while Mookie Betts shifts back to shortstop. Despite the competition, Kim remains unfazed.
"It's not as though I won't have competition on a different team. Since this is my first year, I thought I would have to battle for my playing time no matter where I ended up," Kim said. "Ultimately, I decided I'd try to do that on the Dodgers."
Kim brings an impressive resume, including four KBO Golden Glove awards, which honor the best player at each position. He claimed the award at shortstop in 2021 and at second base over the last two seasons.
Over eight seasons with the Heroes, Kim maintained a .304 batting average and a .364 on-base percentage. He consistently showcased his speed, stealing 20 or more bases in each of the past seven years, with a career-high 46 in 2021.
In 2024, he delivered a standout performance, hitting .326/.383/.458 with 11 home runs and 30 steals.
The Dodgers are optimistic about Kim's potential impact as they continue to shape their roster for the upcoming season.