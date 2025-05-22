Dodgers Manager Reveals Shocking Detail Regarding Chris Taylor Release
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed the team's decision to release longtime utility man Chris Taylor.
While fans were surprised to discover the Dodgers were willing to part ways with a veteran like Taylor — who had been with the team since 2016 — it appears there is more to the story.
Roberts revealed Taylor wanted a chance to play more, and if that couldn't happen in L.A., he wanted to take a chance joining another team.
"It was tough. He handled the conversation really well," Roberts said. "He's had a lot of huge moments for us in the postseason, played in as many games as any Dodger in history as far as the postseason experience. He always did what we asked and was always on board. And then you take what Mary and Chris did with their foundation, they're just very much givers.
"He wanted an opportunity to play more and if it wasn't going to be here, to play somewhere else. That's kind of the thought behind how it played out. I respect him for betting on himself. Hopefully, he gets an opportunity to play more somewhere else."
The Dodgers used Taylor sparingly this season as he received 35 plate appearances, going 7-for-35 with 13 strikeouts this season. He appeared in 28 of the Dodgers’ 46 games in 2025.
Taylor was in the final year of a four-year, $60 million deal and had $16 million guaranteed left on his deal entering the season. Nevertheless, it appears the utility man is looking to find a team he can play for more often.
Given the star talent on the Dodgers roster, ample playing time was never in the cards for Taylor this season. However, Taylor is a two-time World Series champion and former All-Star so there's a good chance he will return to the diamond soon with a more consistent role.
