Dodgers Named Best Fit for $56 Million Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a plethora of pitching talent, but it appears the defending champions have a chance to add one more ace to the starting rotation.
Just Baseball's Caleb Moody believes the Dodgers have the upper hand in acquiring right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins this season — if they choose to.
"No team can make a better case than the reigning World Series champion Dodgers as both a landing spot for Alcantara individually and to the Marlins when it comes to the return," Moody writes.
While the Dodgers have arguably the best roster in baseball, the Los Angeles farm system is just as formidable. The defending champions have multiple top prospects, including Zyhir Hope (No. 8) and Dalton Rushing (No.10). A total of seven of the top 100 prospects are in the Dodgers' system.
There was speculation Rushing would make his Major League debut with the Dodgers last season, but the catcher has yet to make a cameo. The catcher won't likely secure a longtime position with L.A. because Will Smith is the Dodgers' catcher for the foreseeable future.
Rushing has also tried to play in the outfield, but he faces a similar problem as there are plenty of outfielders also waiting their turn to join the defending champions.
In the case of Miami, the team is currently in a rebuilding phase so trading their ace in return for players of the future makes a ton of sense.
"If the Dodgers were to form a deal around one of those names and then dip into the remaining four Top 100 guys like Josue De Paula, Alex Freeland or Jackson Ferris, they could easily make the best offer that the Marlins will see," Moody added.
Perhaps, Moody is correct. The Dodgers certainly have much to offer in terms of a return package. Additionally, the 2022 Cy Young winner would not have the pressure to be a standout starter so quickly after returning from Tommy John surgery if he were to join the Dodgers.
As displayed by Blake Snell's poor start against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night, the Dodgers lineup makes up for what may be lacking on the mound on any given night.
