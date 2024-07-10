One Dodgers Rival is Learning Japanese 'To Talk to Shohei'
The MLB All-Star game in Arlington, Texas, is only one week away, and a handful of Los Angeles Dodgers players will participate in the Midsummer Classic. Only one was voted a starter by the fans: designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. It's Ohtani's fourth overall selection to an All-Star team, including three inclusions on the AL squad as a member of the Angels.
At 30, Ohtani is still cementing his legacy in the game yet is already a household name. He's a celebrity in his native Japan and popular all over the world, especially in the baseball world. Everybody wants a piece of Ohtani — including Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz, a first-time All-Star.
On Monday, De La Cruz said he is looking forward to talking to Ohtani during next week's game.
"I'm learning Japanese to talk to Shohei. ... I don't know if I'm going to learn, but I'm trying."- Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz
De La Cruz, 22, is one of the more electric and dynamic players in the league. He leads all major leaguers in stolen bases, with 45; no one else has even 30. The Dominican native has expressed his fascination with Ohtani — evident last year when De La Cruz met him for the first time when they faced the Angels.
De La Cruz jokingly pinched him to make sure he was, in fact, real.
These two will have plenty of time to catch up as they look to lead the National League to victory.