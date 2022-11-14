One-Time Dodgers Reliever Claimed from Giants by Phillies

Sharp-minded Dodger fans might remember lefty reliever Andrew Vasquez, who pitched in two games for Los Angeles in 2021. In his first game for L.A., he came in in the bottom of the 10th inning with a 2-1 lead and immediately gave up an RBI single to Brandon Crawford for a blown save. It was a bullpen game for the Dodgers, and he was their 10th of 11 pitchers in a game that eventually ended on a throwing error by second baseman Trea Turner.

Two days later, Vasquez pitched the bottom of the eighth in a 6-4 loss to the Giants, striking out two in a perfect inning to finish his Dodger career with a 0.00 ERA. He was optioned to Triple-A the next day, and while he did get another call-up three weeks later, he didn't pitch in his three days on the active roster. After the season, he became a minor-league free agent.

Vasquez has bounced around since his days in Dodger blue, pitching for the Blue Jays and the Giants in 2022. Between those two teams, he was also in the Phillies organization, but he never pitched for them in the two weeks between being claimed off waivers from Toronto and being claimed off waivers by San Francisco.

Well, Vasquez is heading back to Philadelphia, at least for a little while, as the Phillies claimed both him and Luis Ortiz on waivers from the Giants.

Overall in his career, the 29-year-old Vasquez has a 0.00 ERA in the National League West (no earned runs in 3.2 innings between LA and SF) and a 9.26 ERA everywhere else (12 earned runs in 11 innings between the Twins and the Blue Jays).