Padres All-Star Gets Honest About Dodgers' Domination Over SD This Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres, securing the divisional lead once again.
The Dodgers are 7-2 against the Padres this season, dominating the season series so far.
Los Angeles has suffered a run of injuries to the bullpen over the past weeks, and the offense has gone cold as well, leading to a tough run of games.
The Padres, on the other hand, have ridden their bullpen all season long, and it has kept them in the race for the National League West.
Despite all of the injuries and inconsistency, the Dodgers are still managing to get the best of their divisional rivals.
Padres All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts expressed his frustration over the team's lack of success over Los Angeles.
“It’s not a nice record,” Bogaerts told Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune on Saturday after the Friars' 6-0 loss to the Dodgers.
“Yesterday was a really good baseball game, both sides of the ball, and today, I mean, it just got out of hand a little early in the game.”
For the Dodgers, these wins could not come at a better time. The Los Angeles Angels swept the Dodgers in a three-game Freeway Series showdown at Angel Stadium and completed the season series sweep.
The Dodgers came into the series with the Padres on a four-game losing streak, a pitching staff missing several key relivers, and an offense that had been sputtering from top to bottom.
Manager Dave Roberts is happy with the two-game win streak, especially considering how much better the team's baseball has been.
“I’m just happy that we’re playing better baseball,” Roberts said.
“We’re playing clean baseball. We’re minimizing the walks, taking walks. Not making outs on the bases, and converting outs when we need to. When you have the talent that we do, you just gotta kind of play good baseball. ... So this is a good time to go for the jugular [with a potential series sweep Sunday].”
On Sunday, Tyler Glasnow will go up against Padres right-hander Yu Darvish. If the Dodgers find a way to win, it will grow their division lead over the Padres to two games.
