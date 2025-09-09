Padres All-Star Reacts to Dodgers' Shocking Loss to Orioles
San Diego Padres All-Star designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn commented on the Los Angeles Dodgers' loss to his former team, the Baltimore Orioles, on Saturday.
Starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched 8.2 no-hit innings before allowing a solo home run to second baseman Jackson Holliday, which made the score 3-1 with two outs in the ninth.. Blake Treinen came in to relieve Yamamoto, and immediately loaded the bases and walked in a run.
Tanner Scott came in next and allowed a two-run single on his third pitch, winning the game for the Orioles in dramatic fashion.
“Yeah, what a finish, I just watched it,” O’Hearn said. “Insane. (The Orioles) are a good team. I’m not surprised.”
The Dodgers lost the series to the Orioles, marking their third straight series loss and their second against a team at the bottom of their division. Prior to their series to the Orioles, the Pittsburgh Pirates took a three-game sweep over them at PNC Park.
They won the final game of their series against the Orioles, 5-2, ending a five-game skid and maintaining their single game lead over the Padres. Both the Dodgers and Padres won again on Monday.
O'Hearn spent two full seasons with the Orioles in 2023 and 2024, and made the All-Star Game as the American League's starting DH in 2025. The Orioles dealt him to the Friars two weeks later at the trade deadline with outfielder Ramon Laureano for a six-prospect haul.
Since joining the Friars, O'Hearn has played against the Dodgers six times, going 4-for-17 with an RBI during those games.
The Dodgers will look to keep their lead over O'Hearn's Padres through this week's series against the Colorado Rockies, who have the worst record in baseball. The Padres have a less favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, so the Dodgers will look to capitalize on their opportunity and give themselves some breathing room at the top.
After the first series of the week, the Dodgers head to San Francisco for a three-game set with the red-hot Giants. As for the Padres, they host the Rockies for a four-game set at Petco Park. LA will need to take advantage of the lowly Rockies before the Padres have a chance to go on a run.
