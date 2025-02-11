Padres Exec Takes Unnecessary Shot at Dodgers While Addressing San Diego Fans
The San Diego Padres could use the start of spring training to shift focus back to baseball after an offseason filled with front-office turmoil and missed opportunities.
The team lost top free agent Roki Sasaki to the Los Angeles Dodgers, then saw All-Star reliever Tanner Scott follow suit. Those signings came after former Padres ace and Cy Young winner Blake Snell also landed in Los Angeles.
With Padres fans eager for a spark at the team’s annual Fan Fest at Petco Park, CEO Erik Greupner found a way to rally the crowd — by taking a shot at their biggest rivals.
“One of the things that I think is so cool about the way you support this team and the environment that you create, which has become, as [Mike] Shildt said, one of the most difficult environments for other teams to come into and play, is that you do it in a classy way, right?” Greupner told the fans.
“I think we saw some things in some other places, I won’t give you more detail on that, but I will just tell you that that’s not who we are, and that’s not who we were, and that’s not who we’re gonna be. You guys do it in a positive, supportive, passionate way, and you guys are the best.”
His comments appeared to reference the heated National League Division Series between the Padres and Dodgers, where emotions ran high.
The five-game series featured multiple flashpoints, including Jack Flaherty hitting Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch, fans throwing objects onto the field and causing a delay, and Manny Machado allegedly tossing a ball toward the Dodgers’ dugout — an action Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted was intentional.
San Diego’s frustration is understandable.
Payroll limitations have restricted their ability to sign free agents, and ownership uncertainty has made the franchise less appealing to top talent. Adding to the sting, it was the Dodgers who knocked the Padres out of the playoffs, overcoming a 2-1 NLDS deficit before cruising to a World Series title in five games against the Yankees.
Tensions between the two clubs remain high, and given the events of this offseason, they don’t appear to be cooling anytime soon.