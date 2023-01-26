Pair of Former Dodgers Will No Longer Appear on Hall of Fame Ballot

Andre Ethier and Jayson Werth got zero votes in the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame voting.

As the voting for the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame was announced on Tuesday, results showed that two former Dodgers will be one and done. Both Andre Ethier and Jayson Werth got zero votes and will drop off the ballot.

Werth played for the Dodgers from 2004-2005 and came to the franchise with some history, as both his uncle Dick Schofield and grandfather Dick Schofield played with LA. During Werth's stint in Los Angeles, he made 721 plate appearances.

While Werth had a short-lived career with the Dodgers, Ethier spent his entire career with LA. Ethier played 12 seasons from 2006-17 and racked up several accolades including two-time All-Star, Silver Slugger winner, and Gold Glove winner.

Even with his great accomplishments, he did not move the needle in an extraordinary manner.

Among other former Dodgers, Jeff Kent was also notably knocked off the ballot, after receiving just 46.5% of votes.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya tweeted out the full list of how former Dodgers did in the HOF ballot:

Although many could argue that those former LA players were robbed of votes, they unfortunately, did not amass Hall of Fame careers by the standards of the BBWAA.