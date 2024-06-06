Pirates Sign Former Dodgers Pitcher Just in Time For Revenge Game
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Bruihl has signed with the Pirates ahead of the final game of the Dodgers' series in Pittsburgh. Bruihl, who appeared in parts of three major league seasons with the Dodgers, had spent the season playing for the Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate before he was released this week.
The Pirates signed Bruihl and added him to the 26-man roster Thursday, as first reported by MLB.com's Alex Stumpf.
Bruihl signed with the Dodgers back in 2017 as an undrafted free agent and made his MLB debut in 2021. Bruihl appeared in 20-24 games per season with the Dodgers from 2021-23 as a relief pitcher. He was traded to the Colorado Rockies at the deadline in 2023, and played an additional seven games with Colorado.
Overall, Bruihl has a career 4.22 ERA with 46 total strikeouts and a 2-2 record. With the Reds' Triple-A team this season, Bruihl has a 2.31 ERA after giving up six earned runs and zero home runs across 23.1 total innings.
Bruihl will now see his former team right away in Pittsburgh. The Pirates have gotten the better of the Dodgers in the first two games of this series, and are looking for an unexpected sweep Thursday.