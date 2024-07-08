Pitcher Dodgers Traded This Offseason Out for Rest of 2024 Season
Chicago Cubs reliever and former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yency Almonte will undergo right shoulder surgery for a labrum tear and miss the rest of the 2024 season.
The 30-year-old has been out since May after appearing in 17 games, The righty had been attempting to come back from the injury for two months after landing on the injured list May 11.
"I've been able to pitch through it and finally it just went," Almonte said Saturday.
Almonte compiled a 3.45 ERA over 15.2 innings, giving up one home run and striking out 20. The injury halted him while he was finally hitting his stride with a new team. Almonte hadn't allowed a run in 11 of 12 appearances after early struggles in March and April.
"This is the first big injury of my career," he said. "It's a little upsetting but it's part of what you have to go through."
Almonte faced hitters in a live batting practice session on June 18 with High-A South Bend and was “not symptom-free” during that workout, leading to a second opinion.
“I got news that I didn't want to get,” said Almonte. “It's upsetting. I came here with a positive mindset from the trade, ready to go dominate. And I feel like I started off pretty well and just was in a good place mentally.”
Almonte was acquired by the Cubs alongside infielder Michael Busch in a trade with the Dodgers in January. Los Angeles received Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope in return.