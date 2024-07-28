Position Switch Coming for Dodgers' Miguel Vargas
Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Vargas could be nearing a return to third base, the position he came up to the major leagues playing. Vargas has recently played second base or left field for the Dodgers but soon looks to come back to the infield.
“I’ll decide — it could happen (Sunday), we’ll see," Roberts told reporters Sunday. "He’s working really hard. I’ve seen it and it’s getting closer, absolutely.”
Roberts talked about the idea of Vargas heading to third earlier this month, and the switch appears to be closer to a reality.
“I think it’s just more of giving him time to get acclimated over there at third base,” Roberts said. “We’ve really tried to get him to focus on playing left field and I just don’t think it’s fair to him to now try and perform in the batter’s box and play a position I don’t think he’s played in the big leagues … then to just throw him out there. We just want to give him time to kind of get his re-conditioning at third base down.”
The Dodgers have held a need at third base amid the injury to Max Muncy, who is on the 60-day injured list with an oblique injury. Muncy has not played for the Dodgers since May 15. In the meantime, Chris Taylor, Kiké Hernández, Cavan Biggio, and Miguel Rojas have all filled in at third base, but the Dodgers could have a more permanent substitute at second base in Vargas.
So far this season, Vargas has appeared in 30 games for the Dodgers. The 24-year-old has slashed .239/.313/.423 with 17 hits, 11 runs, three home runs and nine RBIs.