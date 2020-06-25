The highlight of the National Psoriasis Foundation’s Virtual Orange County Pstamp Out Silent Auction is a premium Dodgers game experience, donated by yours truly. Yes, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you'll have to wait until next year to experience it, but when you do can scream your lungs out at Dodger Stadium, with a mask or without (presumably).

The top bidder will receive two excellent Field or Loge Level tickets ($300 value), between the bases, as close to your preferred location as I can arrange it, for a game early in the 2021 season (or whenever fans are allowed back in). I'll also work with you to find a game date of your liking.

Click here to bid on this or any other item.

Today (Thursday) only: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

About the National Psoriasis Foundation:

"The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected.

"Founded in 1966 from a tiny classified ad in a Portland, Oregon, newspaper, NPF has evolved to become the leading patient advocacy group for the more than 8 million Americans living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

"As emerging research continues to demonstrate the serious, systemic effects of these chronic autoimmune diseases, our highest priority is to find a cure."

Don't see an item you'd like to bid on but still want to help? There is no donation too small. Your support funds programs and research to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected. Donate Here."

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.