Today Only: Premium Dodgers Game Experience Highlights National Psoriasis Foundation Silent Auction

Howard Cole

The highlight of the National Psoriasis Foundation’s Virtual Orange County Pstamp Out Silent Auction is a premium Dodgers game experience, donated by yours truly. Yes, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you'll have to wait until next year to experience it, but when you do can scream your lungs out at Dodger Stadium, with a mask or without (presumably).

The top bidder will receive two excellent Field or Loge Level tickets ($300 value), between the bases, as close to your preferred location as I can arrange it, for a game early in the 2021 season (or whenever fans are allowed back in). I'll also work with you to find a game date of your liking.

Click here to bid on this or any other item.

Today (Thursday) only: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT.

About the National Psoriasis Foundation:

"The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected.

"Founded in 1966 from a tiny classified ad in a Portland, Oregon, newspaper, NPF has evolved to become the leading patient advocacy group for the more than 8 million Americans living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

"As emerging research continues to demonstrate the serious, systemic effects of these chronic autoimmune diseases, our highest priority is to find a cure."

Don't see an item you'd like to bid on but still want to help? There is no donation too small. Your support funds programs and research to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected. Donate Here."

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Dodgers: Odds on Exact World Series Matchups Announced Today

Think the Dodgers will play the Yankees in the 2020 World Series? That would be a smart bet, according to online sports betting site, SportsBetting.ag. And while it may sound like a long-shot — because it is a long-shot — you can also put your money on the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins, at +500000.

Howard Cole

Dodgers History: The Brief Reign of the Brooklyn Superbas

The local press dubbed the super-charged Brooklyn club the Superbas, taking the name from a contemporary acrobatics exhibition called “Superba” (think Cirque du Soleil) staged by the Hanlon Brothers, no relation to skipper Ned but the association certainly intended.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers, Yankees Favored to Win Most Games in 2020

There are no odds for pennant and World Series as of yet, but I imagine that's coming. And when it does, we'll post it in this space.

Howard Cole

Though its Leaders Continue to Disappoint, Baseball Will Endure

I sided with the players almost throughout, and still believe the owners and the league to be the primary villains in the story. But when Trevor Bauer, of all people, is the voice of reason on the players side, you kind of have to tilt your head a bit. See tweets within.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

MLB Announces 2020 Regular Season

Players to report for training by July 1st ahead of baseball’s July 23rd-24th openers; MLB Plans to schedule 60-game regular season.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Win 2020 ESPN Humanitarian Team of the Year Award

$100,000 award celebrates its significant impact in the Los Angeles community

Howard Cole

Dodgers Well Staffed for Possible Universal DH in 2020

The Dodgers' deep bench offers a surfeit of candidates, many of whom would otherwise be vying for playing time in left field. Specifically, Joc Pederson, Edwin Ríos, and Matt Beaty from the left side and A.J. Pollock, Chris Taylor, and Kiké Hernández from the right.

Cliff Corcoran

Latest: Landing Page to All 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

Oh look, there's Kiké Hernandez with a beautiful head-first slide for a run. He's landing, this is a landing page. Get it?

Howard Cole

Mike J Lewis

MLB Negotiations: An Obvious Solution is at Hand, But Will the Owners Agree?

The owners did not think there was an agreement Wednesday. They're saying they thought there was an agreement Wednesday. Which should be obvious to even the most gullible of situation watchers. And the players know that's exactly what happened.

Howard Cole

Gillyking

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Brett de Geus

The invite to Spring Training was a nice reward for the right-hander, and minus the COVID-19 pandemic and likely cancelling of the minor league season, de Geus was headed to a full season to progress at least as far as the AA-Tulsa Drillers, and perhaps even to the AAA-Oklahoma City Dodgers. Stay tuned, Dodgers fans.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole