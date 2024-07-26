Randy Arozarena Was Among Dodgers' Top Targets Before Trade to Mariners: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers were reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays prior to next Tuesday's trade deadline.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Rays were listening on Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners late Thursday for two prospects and a player to be named later.
“I think the Rays are definitely listening," Morosi told Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. "And they are almost always in listen mode; even when they have good teams, they're in listen mode.”
Arozarena is not exactly having a stellar season. He is slashing .209/.315/.392, but he was an All-Star last season with 23 homers and 22 stolen bases.
The Cuban-born outfielder has been much better since June 1, batting .282 with a .354 on-base percentage and a .507 slugging percentage in the past eight weeks. If the Dodgers were to strike a deal for him, perhaps the change of scenery would improve his stats.
Los Angeles has reportedly moved on from trying to acquire a shortstop, although that could change now that Miguel Rojas has been placed on the injured list with a forearm strain. However, the latest reports have the Dodgers going after starting pitching and at least one outfielder.
Morosi is convinced the outfielder has to be one with a big bat — but pitching is the top priority for the Dodgers' front office.
“I look at the outfield as being a need, but it's more of a secondary need," Morosi said. "Address the pitching first, and if you can find a way to add on one more bat to the outfield conversation, do it.”