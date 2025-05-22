Recently Cut Beloved Dodgers Champion Linked to NL West Rival After Shocking Release
The Los Angeles Dodgers shockingly released longtime utility man Chris Taylor last week. By Tuesday, the two-time World Series champion and former All-Star was linked to the Dodgers' National League West rival San Diego Padres.
Taylor was named a "hypothetical candidate" to address the Padres' issues in left field by Padres insider Dennis Lin. San Diego doesn't have much of a sample size from Taylor this season as he played in just 28 games for the Dodgers in 2025.
The utility man had 35 plate appearances, going 7-for-35 with 13 strikeouts this season. Taylor was in the midst of his 10th season with L.A., but it was unlikely the veteran would get more playing time with the Dodgers.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed Taylor is seeking opportunities elsewhere in order to get a more consistent role with a team.
"It was tough. He handled the conversation really well," Roberts said of the Dodgers releasing Taylor. "He's had a lot of huge moments for us in the postseason, played in as many games as any Dodger in history as far as the postseason experience. He always did what we asked and was always on board. And then you take what Mary and Chris did with their foundation, they're just very much givers.
"He wanted an opportunity to play more and if it wasn't going to be here, to play somewhere else. That's kind of the thought behind how it played out. I respect him for betting on himself. Hopefully, he gets an opportunity to play more somewhere else."
Perhaps, the Padres could provide an avenue for Taylor to do just that.
