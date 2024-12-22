Recently-Released Dodgers Infielder Already Finds New Home
The Chicago White Sox have signed former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Andre Lipcius to a minor league contract, including an invitation to spring training.
Lipcius, 26, is looking to carve out a role in the big leagues after a productive 2024 season in Triple-A.
Lipcius joined the Dodgers organization in a trade from the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2024 season.
Spending the entire year with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he delivered an impressive .271/.351/.458 slash line over 140 games. His offensive output included 25 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 145 strikeouts. Despite his strong performance, Lipcius did not receive a call-up to the Dodgers, even as fans frequently advocated for him to get a chance at the big league level.
This move marks a return to the AL Central for Lipcius, who was drafted by the Tigers in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. A native of Tennessee and a standout at the University of Tennessee, Lipcius made his MLB debut with Detroit late in the 2023 season.
In 13 games, he posted a respectable .286/.342/.400 batting line. However, the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last offseason, paving the way for his trade to Los Angeles. Lipcius was subsequently outrighted by the Dodgers just before Opening Day in 2024.
For the White Sox, Lipcius provides a versatile and experienced depth option. Over 1,200 plate appearances in Triple-A, he has compiled a .276/.360/.444 batting line, demonstrating strong plate discipline and an ability to reach base consistently. While his 25 home runs in 2024 may have been influenced by the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Lipcius has shown he can produce at the highest level of the minors.
Defensively, Lipcius has proven to be adaptable. Though he primarily played third base during his college and early minor league career, he transitioned to first base in 2024 with Oklahoma City and also saw time at second base. His defensive flexibility and solid bat make him a valuable addition to Chicago's system as they look to bolster their organizational depth heading into 2025.