Recently-Released Dodgers Infielder Signs MiLB Deal With AL Powerhouse
Former Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguer Kevin Padlo and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a minor league deal on Wednesday. He was immediately assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, per the Naturals’ social media account.
In his first game with the Naturals, Padlo went 0-for-3 with a run batted in and a strikeout.
Being assigned to Double-A is a step back for Padlo who spent all season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, his hitting wasn't consistent which is what led to his release. His tenure with L.A. ended with a .216/.340/.380 slash line.
Padlo had better Triple-A numbers in prior years and seemed ready to keep up the pace in his first year in the Dodgers organization. He had a .845 OPS in 16 Cactus League games (27 at-bats), hitting two home runs but for some reason, he couldn't figure it out.
The 27-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 draft and didn’t make his big league debut until April 2021. He has 26 big league appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Los Angeles Angels over parts of three seasons and has a microscopic slash line of .111/.158/.167 in 57 plate appearances.
Across parts of 10 seasons in the minors, Padlo has a career .243 average in 875 at-bats.