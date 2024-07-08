Recently Retired Dodgers Outfielder to Get His Own 'Day' at Dodger Stadium
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Matt Kemp will be honored with his own day at Dodger Stadium this year. The Dodgers will hold "Matt Kemp Day" on Aug. 11, when the Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The day caps the Dodgers' "Alumni Weekend," when former owner Walter F. O'Malley will be inducted to the team's Ring of Honor, and former outfielder Dusty Baker will be enshrined as a "Legend of Dodger Baseball."
Kemp spent the majority of his 14-year MLB career with the Dodgers, getting his first opportunity with the team in 2006. He spent nearly a decade in Los Angeles, first from 2006-14, then returning for the 2018 season. A former three-time MLB All-Star, two-time Gold Glove award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger, Kemp was among the team's most popular players during his time in Los Angeles.
The best year of his career was 2011, when he led MLB in home runs and RBIs and won the Hark Aaron Award as the top hitter in the National League. He finished with 39 home runs and 40 steals that year, nearly reaching the 40-40 club and finishing as the runner-up in MVP voting.
“The Dodgers were the ones who gave me the opportunity to put a big-league jersey on and live out my dream,” Kemp said, via Dodgers Insider's Cary Osborne. “So to be able to put that jersey back on and to be able to be around all the fellas, it’s kind of nostalgic, and it’s very exciting to be back in L.A.”
Outside of his career with the Dodgers, Kemp played for the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and Colorado Rockies.
Kemp last played with Colorado in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and more recently announced his unofficial retirement in an Instagram post earlier this year.