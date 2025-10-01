Reds Reliever Sends Message to Dodgers Ahead of Postseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting set to take on the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round on Tuesday.
The Dodgers are one of the World Series favorites heading into the postseason, and the Reds are heavy underdogs, making their first postseason appearance since 2020.
Veteran southpaw Brent Suter of the Reds recently spoke to USA Today's Bob Nightengale on not just being up for the challenge against one of the game's best, but knowing that anything can happen, especially at this point in the season.
“We know they’re a good team," Suter says. “They play the game right. They’ve got a great tradition here. But we also know what an opportunity we have to come in here and play the defending World Series champs.
“Who knows what could happen? They took it to us a month ago. They beat us in every facet of the game. Now, we just want to return the favor here when it matters the most.
“It’s not too much to ask, is it?"
The confidence is certainly bold, especially for a team that hasn't won a playoff series since 1995, but Suter may remember that the team the Reds would beat in that '95 season was the Dodgers.
Regardless, the veteran knows that since his home crowd isn't able to witness the Wild Card round in person, it is invaluable to the city.
“People back home are going crazy," said Suter. “This means so much to everyone."
Suter is far from the only member of his team with this level of confidence against the defending champions. Right-hander Nick Martinez, who has thrown 165.2 innings for Cincinnati this season, also spoke to his underdog squad's mindset.
“A lot of people didn’t think we’d be here, but we know we belong," Martinez said, “there’s no doubt in our mind. We’re going to continue to play our style, and we’re going to be dangerous."
Then there's Gavin Lux, the former Dodger, who wants to take his former team out of the postseason.
"Obviously I spent a decade here in this org. Really grateful for everything they did for me," Lux said.
"But no, I think I'm ready to get out there and try to kick their you-know-whats."
