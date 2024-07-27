Report: Dodgers Might Look to Second Tier of Outfielders at MLB Trade Deadline
The Dodgers are scouring the trade market for help in their outfield. A new report suggests a couple of their most likely trade partners aren't in the mood to help.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Saturday that, for as much as they line up on paper, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels won't be doing business with the Dodgers in advance of the Tuesday MLB Trade Deadline.
The Angels' Taylor Ward has reportedly drawn interest from multiple teams, while the Giants' Michael Conforto would give the Dodgers the left-handed bat their lineup has lacked in Max Muncy's absence.
However, writes Rosenthal,
The Los Angles Angels (Ward) won’t trade with them. The Giants (Conforto) probably won’t either. The Dodgers like Luis Robert Jr., but the Chicago White Sox’s ask might be beyond their acceptable range. And if they trade big prospects for a pitcher, they likely would prefer a lesser position player.- Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic
The upshot: the Dodgers could wind up sifting through the second tier of outfielders for an upgrade over Andy Pages, Jason Heyward, James Outman, and the currently injured Chris Taylor.
Rosenthal specifically mentioned Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas, the White Sox's Tommy Pham, and the St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman as possible fallback options.
Thomas, 28, is slashing .250/.326/.401 with 27 stolen bases in 75 games. His power output (eight home runs) won't remind opposing pitchers of Muncy, but he could offer speed at the bottom of the batting order — a nice thing to have when the lineup turns over to Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and/or Mookie Betts.
Edman, 29, is also more known for his speed (27-for-31 stolen bases) than his power (13 homers) but offers more positional versatility than the other options. He plays both the infield and outfield, and is currently recovering from surgery on his right wrist with the Cardinals' Double-A affiliate.
Pham, 36, is a familiar foe to Dodger fans from his days with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. He might be more strictly a platoon partner with Heyward, as his .848 OPS against left-handed pitchers dwarfs his .682 OPS against righties.
Whichever way they go, the Dodgers would be justified in prioritizing help on the pitching side of the equation. That might lead them to accept a more marginal upgrade to their lineup before Tuesday's deadline approaches.