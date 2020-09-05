SI.com
Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m.

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Friday marks the first of three with the Rockies at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (8)
No. 1-6
Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Tie game.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

99 like he’s playing catch.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

CO announcers say May hasn't given up a run in the first inning and......wham.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

May supplying the power.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

And we’re underway.

