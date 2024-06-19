Rockies Blamed Dramatic Loss to Dodgers on Umpire’s Check-Swing Call
With the Los Angeles Dodgers trailing 9-7 to the Colorado Rockies with two outs in the top of the ninth and two runners on base, Teoscar Hernández stepped into the box. He worked the count to 1-2 and checked his swing on a 99.8 mph fastball.
"It was close but now that I saw the replay, I don’t think so,” Hernandez said. “But I mean, you can call it either way.”
While Hernandez reaped the reward by hitting a three-run home run on the next pitch, the Rockies were left feeling angry. They thought Hernandez went around on the pitch before and began celebrating what they thought was the end of the game.
“I saw a swing — check-swing, but I thought he went,” manager Bud Black said.
Right fielder Jake Cave began screaming and hopping toward first base umpire Lance Barksdale. He had to be restrained after the third out.
“I was yelling at him from right during the inning,” Cave said. “But then we made the last out and I’m coming in. And he looks me right in the face and goes, ‘Cave, it’s not even close.’ That’s when I really got [upset].”
Center fielder Brenton Doyle said, “I knew by the reaction of Cave in right that clearly he swung, and I looked at the video and it’s pretty obvious he did.”
The game ended with the Dodgers winning 11-9 and the Rockies saw a ninth-inning lead of five or more slip away for sixth time, which is a Modern Era single-season record. The Rockies have surrendered six or more runs in the ninth three times.