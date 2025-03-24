Roki Sasaki Gets Major Praise From Dodgers' $13 Million All-Star After Debut
The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of talent on their roster.
One of the most prized acquisitions of the offseason was 23-year-old phenom from Japan, Roki Sasaki.
The winter was dominated by constant rumors of where the right-hander would land as he narrowed down the initial 20 interested teams to a handful of in-person meetings, to finally becoming a Dodger.
After proving himself over spring training, he got the nod to make his MLB debut in the country he was born in during Game 2 of the Tokyo Series. Sasaki threw three strikeouts over three innings allowing one run, one hit, and five walks.
The phenom is just one part of an entire roster full of stars. from the starting rotation to the bullpen. With no clear-cut closer last season, the Dodgers brought in MLB's saves leader from 2019, Kirby Yates, to add to the now-feared pitching room.
Yates spoke to Dodgers Nation's Noel Sanchez about the impact Sasaki is already making and gave incredible praise to the rookie.
"I think he handled himself amazingly, I'm very excited for him." Said Yates. "He's going to be fine. For me it was just cool to see that whole experience unwind and just see him handle it and go out there and get to do it in front of his home fans. That's something, you probably can't do that again."
It surely was a storybook way to open up a career, but the praise from the two-time All-Star and 11 year veteran is just as special but in a different way.
There was so much uncertainty surrounding Sasaki upon his arrival to the Dodgers, but earning the trust of his teammates by what he does on the mound will hopefully ensure that he is in the majors for years to come.
As for Yates, no every day closer has been announced, but after 33 saves last season, it is safe to say that he will earn a pivotal place in the bullpen.
